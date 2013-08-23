This Solar Dryer Is Helping Put Food On The Table In India

India is one of the hungriest countries in the world–yet it wastes a huge amount of food. Production of vegetables and fruit totals about 220 million tons a year. About 30% of that never reaches the table.

The main reason for this waste is a lack of storage infrastructure, particularly at harvest-time. Without electricity or electric freezers, farmers have to sell everything immediately, which inevitably means it’s not sold at all. Up to a third of the country still lives beyond the grid.

Vaibhav Tidke, a 26-year-old doctoral student from Mumbai, is trying to help. He and his colleague Shital Somani are producing a low-cost solar device that can help farmers store up to three tons of food a year. It’s called a solar conduction dryer, and has the potential to spread cold food storage much more widely than it is today.

Tidke, who comes from a farming family, got the idea back in 2009. “I visited one of the farms, and I saw that during a particular season of harvesting, fruits and vegetables were really cheap. There was a lot of supply, and much less demand. The farmer didn’t have a way of preserving fruit and vegetables,” he says.

The dryer is a box with a clear plastic top. Farmers place produce on a black, heat-absorbent surface, and the sun does the rest. About 95% of the water inside the items is evaporated off, leaving dehydrated produce ready for storage.

“You wash and cut down the fruit and vegetables and load it in the drier. By the evening, most of them are dry, and you take it and pack it,” Tidke says. The produce retains its color and texture, just loses its volume. Farmers rehydrate the items by adding water again, and they can also use the dryer for fish or meat.





The real value is that farmers incur no operating costs. Their only charge is an upfront 3,500 rupees ($57), which Tidke estimates they can recoup in about 100 days from the extra money they make. There are other dryers on the market, but he says they are three to five times more expensive.