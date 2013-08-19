Fast Company Is Hiring Staff Writers

— UPDATE: These positions have been filled.— You’ve met Fast Company’s Most Creative People , been inspired by Innovation Agents , and followed Generation Flux through their shape-shifting careers. Now, Fast Company is expanding our people and profiles coverage, and is looking for new writers to tell the ongoing stories of the most creative and dynamic people in business.

Ideal candidates will have journalism experience with business and/or entertainment reporting and strong magazine-style feature writing chops, as well as a high metabolism for cranking out several smaller, fun stories for the website each day. Social-media savvy is a must, as is an innate feel for Fast Company’s point of view. The writers we hire should have a track record of packaging stories for the web and should understand what makes a story do well on the Internet; if you can write an irresistible headline, that’s a bonus.

Writers will build relationships and check in frequently with the business elite we’ve featured in Fast Company to find out what’s next, and be the first to report on it. Industry coverage will include tech, gaming, finance, healthcare, science, manufacturing, advertising, arts & entertainment, sustainability, education, design, and media. Coverage will include both news related to new products or projects, as well as features that explore creative process, strategy, and leadership style.

We are looking to make two full-time hires, based in New York, LA, or San Francisco, or to work with writers on an ongoing contract basis.

To apply, send a letter telling us why you’re right for the job, plus a PDF of your resume and a link to relevant clips or websites you’ve worked on to hiring editor Erin Schulte at eschulte [at] fastcompany [dot] com. Include “FC staff writer: Your Name” in the subject line.

[Image: Flickr user Chase Elliott Clark]