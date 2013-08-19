Barnes & Noble Debuts Puzzling Nook Video Apps

With sales of its Nook tablets down , Barnes & Noble announced earlier this summer that it would stop manufacturing its line of tablets. With that in mind, it’s curious that the company today debuted video apps for Nook tablets, iOS, Android, and Roku.

Nook Video premiered around the holiday season last year, offering tablet owners the ability to stream TV shows and movies from its library. Though Barnes & Noble’s stronghold is in books, it’s one of many companies that sees the potential in online video to increase engagement and bring in revenue. However, to reduce losses, the company announced in June that it would no longer manufacture its tablet in house, focusing instead on its black-and-white e-readers, after reporting $118.6 million in losses.

Jonathan Shar, vice president and general manager of emerging digital content at Nook, didn’t exactly tell us how these apps fit into the company’s new strategy de-emphasizing tablets, but he told Fast Company: “The launch of the Nook Video Apps for Nook Tablet and Nook Color continues our commitment to offering our millions of digital customers ongoing support, updates, and innovations, as well as an amazing digital experience offering any digital book, magazine, newspaper, movie, or TV show on any device.”

[Image: Flickr user AMagill]