SpoilerAlert: Twitter Really Wants To Watch TV With You

Twitter has hired Google’s former head of media and entertainment ad sales, Jennifer Prince, to help the company capitalize on TV and movie marketing. Prince hopes to make Twitter the “social soundtrack” for movies and shows, Variety reports.

A recent study by Nielsen and social TV platform SocialGuide showed a link between Twitter volume and TV ratings. Now Twitter wants to help Hollywood reach more viewers–and, of course, profit from the advertising revenue. The social media platform may be late to the game, but this new hire confirms Twitter is investing in entertainment.

It’s a savvy move. As we reported, Duck Dynasty broke cable ratings records and inspired six different trending topics during its August 14 premiere. That same day, TechCrunch reported Twitter was testing a “TV Trending” box that would feature official Twitter accounts and tweets about popular shows. Twitter also plans to partner with ratings giant Nielsen to track social buzz about specific TV shows in the fall. This marks Twitter’s first foray into advertising based on industry, not location.

[Image: Flickr user espensorvik]