Twitter Closes The Loop Between Popular Tweets And The News Stories They Inspire

Though Twitter is becoming ( or perhaps has already become ) the go-to platform for breaking news, its limited real estate does make it harder to convey the full story. To address this issue, Twitter today debuted a related headlines feature surfacing website links that show where a tweet has been embedded.

The feature not only allows readers to learn more about a story but also encourages news organizations and websites to embed tweets more frequently, in hopes of capitalizing on the added exposure. To demonstrate the feature, Twitter used the story of Jason Collins coming out as the NBA’s first gay player. His tweet about the support he’s received had links underneath to stories from ESPN, Fox Sports, and Mashable.

And since we’re writing about embedding tweets in news articles, the following is an interesting one to ponder over, courtesy Philip Bump at The Atlantic.

https://twitter.com/pbump/status/369507178073190400

[Image: Flickr user sk8geek]