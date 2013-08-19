Will Police And Firefighters Soon Be Wearing Google Glass?

A week after a federal judge ordered NYPD officers to begin wearing cameras as part of reforms to the department’s stop-and-frisk policy, a company showed off a Google Glass app that allows police, firefighters, and first responders to share streaming video in real time from the scene.

At the APCO conference on public safety communications, Mutualink demoed an app that gives officers secure two-way voice and video communication with colleagues and partner agencies, TechCrunch reports. In addition to streaming video, the app would let officers receive and view documents, such as building schematics, medical records, security camera feeds, and more.

Also at the conference, Motorola and Roundarch/Isobar showed off a PremiereOne Handheld prototype that works with Google Glass, allowing officers to quickly run vehicle queries or pull up information on suspects by looking at a license plate or driver’s license, respectively.

Google Glass continues to make its way into various different segments of society. Last week, Mercedes-Benz announced its plans to integrate Glass into its upcoming models. One doctor recently demonstrated how Glass could be used during medical appointments. But as it proliferates, some are raising privacy concerns. The tool has already been banned in casinos, and could possibly be banned from theaters. Last week, a patent suggested Google Glass could monitor the pupils of those wearing the device to infer emotion and track what advertisements they’re looking at.

[Image: Flickr user Ted Eytan]