Yahoo Shutters Email Service In China

Yahoo shut down its email service in China on Sunday, encouraging users to transfer their accounts to Alibaba’s Aliyun. Users had been warned of the closure since April, and emails from Chinese Yahoo accounts will forward to Aliyun email addresses until the end of the year.

Yahoo’s 40% stake in Alibaba, a Chinese e-commerce giant that runs the Sunnyvale, Calif.-based company’s services in China, has given CEO Marissa Mayer the capital for a series of high-profile acquisitions. Yahoo made $7.6 billion when it sold half its stake in Alibaba last year, and its remaining ownership could bring in another $20 billion, according to an analyst.

