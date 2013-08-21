Jeff Bezos Is Here To Save Your Soul (Well, Newspaper)! Who Cares?

The Great Man theory is in full effect these days ever since Jeff Bezos scooped up The Washington Post.

The Old Media literati herald Bezos as the Great Savior of print journalism. The notion of heroes shaping history, advanced by Thomas Carlyle in the 1840s, appears to be validated in this epoch of tech billionaires.

But it hardly began with Bezos.

For many months, the trickling of the Great Men of Mt. Palo Alto into earthly places like Washington, D.C., has become a political story. Silicon Valley needs something from Washington–and Washington sure loves the succor of hi-tech money.

The zeitgeist is that anyone with designer jeans, a sports car, and a few billion has the right stuff to reboot the tired East Coast systems, politics, and businesses. It’s all an Idealism versus Goliath swagger that plays well at the Big Sur wedding scene, yet feels totally alien to the humanoids inhabiting the Beltway.

Enter Chris Hughes. At 29, he is a leading man in this freshly minted generation of wunderkinds. The Harvard roommate of Mark Zuckerberg, Hughes–rich and literary–deployed his fortune in March 2012 to buy . . . well, a musty artifact of old media, The New Republic. When he writes last week on the Bezos/Wapo deal, that Palo Alto zeal comes through:

I’m guessing that Bezos understands an old truism: brands matter. The wonder and magic of institutions like the Post or The New Republic is their history–their stories track the American story. . . . In fact, brands matter more now than when Don Graham’s grandfather bought the Post nearly a hundred years ago . . .

I’m rooting for Hughes to restore The New Republic to its former glory. On this point, however, I am afraid he is wrong. Brands today are far more at risk of failing–and failing fast–than they ever were a hundred years ago, especially media brands.