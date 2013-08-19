Ask.fm Gets Online Safety Updates After Teenage Suicides

Ask.fm , the anonymous Q&A social networking site, has made some changes to its online safety policy designed to protect users from harassment. The new changes follow several recent media reports that cite Ask.fm as the destination where various instances of teenage cyberbullying occurred, at times resulting in a victim’s suicide.

Among the new changes, Ask.fm is making the button users can click to report abuse more prominent. Users can also cite “bullying and harassment” as the reason for a report, and Ask.fm says it will increase its staff to include a safety officer, as well as have moderators view all reports within 24 hours.

