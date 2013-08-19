Slurpees, Slim Jims, And Smartphones: 7-Eleven Is Selling Electronics

Better known for high-trans-fat snacks, 7-Eleven stores in Asia have begun offering electronics. An initial test run sold 100,000 Internet-connected discount TVs in just six weeks. The devices were manufactured by the Hon Hai/Foxconn Technology group, which makes iPhones and iPads for Apple in China. The devices weren’t actually stocked in stores, but sold through a retail kiosk and over the Internet.

Now the companies are looking to expand the partnership by selling smartphones and tablets, again branded by and sold through 7-Eleven. The electronics manufacturer has been public about its interest in diversifying its business beyond Apple, which accounts for 60% of its revenue, and it’s been posting great profits lately.

[Image: Flickr user Ralph Hockens]