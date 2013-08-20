Stress, Dogs, And Rock ‘N’ Roll: One Man’s Quest To Achieve Work-At-Home Satisfaction

When it comes to working from a home office, those who quote George Constanza and The Offspring have it all wrong. As usual, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards said it right. The key to satisfaction as a home-based worker is not to “keep ’em separated,” but to “let it bleed.”

In a home swarming with electricians, plumbers, Sheetrockers, and circuit-blowing power drillers, I was continually on the move, perpetually seeking silence, solace, and a functioning outlet.

Nine months ago, I made a big decision: After more than two decades of office life, I took a position that would require me to work remotely. My workplace would be my “soon”-to-be-finished basement. Excited to immerse myself in this oh-so-very-modern occupational situation, I consulted experts far and wide. Among all the people, the books, the sites, the articles, there was one near constant: Keep your work life and your home life divided, absolutely and clearly so. Establish an “office.” Go there only to work and work only from there. Keep strict business hours. And during those hours, don’t allow yourself to be distracted by affairs of the home–be those cleaning, cooking, kids, or cable. Act as though you have “gone to work.”

Just remember to answer the phone when your spouse calls.

My transition from office-office to home office was rich in challenges. Not only was I working remotely for the first time at the age of, ahem, late fortysomething, I was starting a new job with a new organization. I was reporting to a remote boss in one location and managing remote staff in two other locations. I would be attempting to collaborate with colleagues throughout a global organization that stretched pretty much every time zone on Earth. And did I mention that the new house my wife and I had just purchased was scheduled to be under construction for the first two to three months of my new gig?

It was a demanding way to start a new job, let alone a wholly new work life. In a home swarming with electricians, plumbers, Sheetrockers, and circuit-blowing power drillers, I was continually on the move, perpetually seeking silence, solace, and a functioning outlet. In the pre-finished, unheated basement (lovingly captured below). In the spare bedroom. In the den. Just as likely, at the local library, in the car and yes, God help me, at Starbucks. I even tried to rent a temporary office space, but no one would have me for just the two to three months I had been assured would be required to complete the renovations. (As it turned out, I would have needed the space for five months. Contractors. I know, right?)

Through the good graces of Wi-Fi, MiFi, Bluetooth, and Bose noise-canceling headphones, I soldiered through. And it was a joyous day indeed when my office was finally complete . . . just 10 weeks behind schedule.

Finally!