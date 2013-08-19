Centralized Cloud Companies Are Betting Against History

The creators of the Internet learned a counterintuitive lesson from the early Arpanet, the primary predecessor of today’s Internet. Like the Internet, Arpanet was composed of multiple computing devices connected together. Getting a message from point A to point B required pushing that message along several intermediate network hosts. Each Arpanet node guaranteed delivery by holding onto messages until the next node acknowledged receipt.

At first, centralizing these guarantees in the network itself seemed like a really good idea: A sender simply had to fire off a message and trust that the network would deliver it. In practice, message delivery was unreliable. In retrospect it’s not hard to see why: As the network grew, the number of intermediaries increased–and so did the probability that any one of them would fail, breaking the entire chain of message hand-offs.

The solution? Decentralize delivery. Make the endpoints in the network responsible for delivery across unreliable nodes, make the sender responsible for retransmitting data until it arrives where it needs to go, make the recipient responsible for acknowledging that it got the message, and let the network itself be blissfully ignorant of point-to-point success or failure. The result of this understanding is TCP/IP, the protocol that serves as the workhorse of today’s Internet.

The protocol employs what has become known as the End-to-End Principle, a distributed system design principle that offloads functionality from intermediaries to the endpoints of a network: Senders and receivers. Because TCP/IP uses this decentralized model, the Internet can successfully function even when fiber optic cables are severed, core routers malfunction, ISPs drop service to their end customers, servers blow up, and entire datacenters cease to function. In fact, the modern Internet has never fully “gone down.”

Over the years, many Internet services have employed this same decentralizing pattern. The World Wide Web itself could be viewed as a decentralized version of pre-Internet services like AOL, CompuServe, and Prodigy. Today, no central authority controls the creation of a web page or a website, which is in direct contrast to the gatekeeper role traditionally performed by those services. The World Wide Web spawned an entire decentralized publishing ecosystem, within which thousands of companies have flourished and from which a new era of democratized communication has changed our world.

Similarly, the Domain Name System (DNS), which serves as a sort of “phone book of the Internet” by mapping IP addresses to human-readable names, began as a highly centralized service. In the very early days, a single computer at SRI International contained the canonical HOSTS.TXT file–a full global listing of hostname mappings–which all participating computers on the network would download and use to resolve domain names. As the network grew, this centralized lookup mechanism quickly became untenable; with each new Internet participant, the HOSTS.TXT file grew in size, quickly becoming large and unwieldy. And because distribution from SRI became a bottleneck, nodes on the Internet consequently did not always keep up to date with the latest revisions, resulting in conflicting entries and stale information that impacted correct functioning of the network.

Modern DNS was designed to address these problems. It decentralized HOSTS.TXT by delegating responsibility for segments of the domain name lookup space to interested parties. Any participant on the network can cache parts of this lookup space, and anyone can run a DNS server on the Internet without permission or authority. The administration of DNS is still hierarchical in nature, but the implementation has evolved towards decentralization at a steady march since its inception.