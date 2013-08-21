How To Organize Your Day For Success

(Success is) when you have discovered your innate gift or proprietary contribution to the world and you are spending all your time in that strength and almost none of your time in your area of weakness.

Kidder, who wrote The Startup Playbook–which surveys the patterns of success of Elon Musk, Reid Hoffman, and other über-successful folk–has himself founded three companies, including enterprise accelerator Bionic. His definition supplies us with a (perhaps idealized) compass for the way we schedule: If the task plays to our strengths, we’ll go after it; if we’re playing to our weaknesses, send it elsewhere.

Making sense of where our strike zones lie and only going after pitches we can hit. When we know where our strengths are, we can organize our workdays around those–and send the other tasks elsewhere.

This sort of language is familiar in entrepreneurial settings. When we talked with GitHub CEO Tom Preston-Werner, he told us about why his startup organizes around people who have found their strengths:

The productivity of a person who’s working on something that they care about, not only the productivity but the quality and the enjoyment level of a person that’s working on something that they care about, something that they’re generating ideas for, is so much higher than someone who’s not, and in fact that person is probably going to generate ideas that the person who’s forced to work on something would never generate, so you can’t even define a multiplier.

The task for us, then, is to find ways to incorporate that into our own workings lives.