6 Tips For Having Productive Conversations

If we want to get awesome ideas or awesome jobs, we need to be able to talk to people. But somewhere along the way we lost the subtle art of conversation. Which can lead to people–even superheroes–living in their own bubbles.

Thankfully Forbes contributor John Hall has assembled a collection of ways to have more meaningful conversations–let’s talk over half a dozen of the most excellent ways.

1) Pay attention.

You have 150 billion bits of attention in a lifetime. Spending a few on the person you’re talking to instead of fretting about what you’re going to have for dinner is a worthwhile investment.

2) Let people sell themselves.

One of the first lessons in nonsleazy networking: They’re just as scared of you as you are of them, just freaked out at making vulnerable what they’re up to in life.

So let them share, Hall says, then give them your story.

“A lot of times, a person will self-identify a need right after you talk about what you do,” he adds.

3) Summarize their viewpoint.

When someone restates your position to you, you start to trust them more. So we should be mindful about doing the same: This will validate their viewpoint, as philosopher-provocateur Dan Dennett has shown us, allowing you to disagree with them, if necessary, with an extra dose of graciousness.