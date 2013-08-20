Taming The Last 10%: Lessons For Finishing Meaningful Work

Most authors will tell you that writing a book often forces you to reflect upon your own life’s journey (personal and/or professional)–your successes and failures, your trials and tribulations, and your regrets and celebrations.

With my friend Drake Baer, I just finished penning the manuscript of our upcoming book Everything Connects: How to Transform and Lead in the Age of Creativity, Innovation, and Sustainability (McGraw-Hill, February 2014). As we entered the last section of the book, we wrote:

“There’s an old Chinese saying that when you’ve made it 90 percent down the path, you’re halfway to your destination. The frustration you feel from the statement’s oddly true logic reflects the frustration inherent in completing any major project: The last little bit is always the most difficult. The last few steps are where our faith may falter and we may lose what we set out to do in the first place–like Orpheus of Greek legend losing his love for lack of trust.”

Each one of us is on a unique journey. I don’t know about you, but throughout most of my life, for whatever little successes I have had, it has been about putting most of my energies toward that last 10 percent. Over the years, I have learned to accept just how damn long it takes to do anything worthwhile.

Author Paulo Coelho in his most famous book The Alchemist writes:

“Every search begins with beginner’s luck. And every search ends with the victor being severely tested. The boy remembered an old proverb from his country. It said that the darkest hour of the night came just before the dawn.”

Not every lesson in life can be learned–some have to be lived. Like many others before me, only now am I beginning to internalize what it means to truly accept that life is a series of journeys.

We repeatedly find ourselves in stormy waters, strong tides, and facing strong winds. But that elemental energy can be harnessed and converted into productive, sustainable, and positive relationships and outcomes. Navigating our journey requires the constant adaption of our path. And adaption in the face of adversity often requires unorthodox, vivid imagination. We refer to these unique paths as authentic paths.

William James, the father of American psychology said, “The power to move the world is in your subconscious mind.” And the Da Vinci’s of the world have manifested their futures with their ability to repeatedly imagine and then design innovative successes.