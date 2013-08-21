Unblocked: A Guide To Making Things People Love (Part 1)

If you’ve ever tried to start a company, you’ve heard a thousand variations on this admonition–because it’s true. While you might secretly harbor the notion that your idea matters a lot more than the herd supposes, you also know that great ideas inevitably die without great execution.

For company leaders, there are a plethora of resources that describe best practices in hiring, raising cash, and culture building. For product-focused leaders, it’s easy to educate yourself on the characteristics of gorgeous design, smart UI, high-performing technology, and piercing data analysis. And yet, while we know plenty about what great products look like, there is a relative dearth of accessible resources about how great products actually get built.

This series of articles is about great execution in the product development process. I’m trying to shed light on the question: How do people make products that people love?

I will outline both a philosophy of product development process–which I hope applies across a broad range of industries and organizational sizes–and details about how one can apply this philosophy in a small- to medium-size Internet company.

Theory and practice–they both matter. Without a strong theoretical framework, even the best processes will bend and break under the weight of scaling, changes in strategy, shifting team composition, and so on. Further, a strong theory of product development processes will infuse the work of making products with the energy and perspective needed to delight your customers again and again over time. And of course, theory without practice is, well, the stuff of epic execution failures.

At the center of my philosophy of product development is the idea that your task as a product leader is to ensure that every single person on your team is constantly unblocked, or completely empowered to do breathtakingly great work in alignment with your company’s goals. This happens–and wonderful things get created–when your team is driven by radical curiosity and a relentless orientation towards perpetual learning and improvement.

The processes described here have been crafted and refined over years, primarily through my experience building HowAboutWe.com. HowAboutWe is the only company in the world focused on helping people fall in love and stay in love. As co-CEO, I am responsible for making top-notch products; I lead our design, engineering, and data teams.