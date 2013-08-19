Smart Is The New Sexy: 3 Lessons From The Ashton Kutcher School Of Awesome

Standing in front of a chorus of girls’ prepubescent screams, the man they call Kutcher said that he felt like a fraud.

“My real name isn’t even Ashton. Ashton’s my middle name,” the actor said. “My first name’s Chris. It always has been. It got changed when I was like 19 and I became an actor. But there are some really amazing things I learned when I was Chris. And I wanted to share those things with you guys because I think it helped me be here today.”

What are those three things? They consist of three things, the teen idol formerly known as Chris said:

Opportunity

Sexiness

Living life

In a turn that would mesh with YCombinator cofounder Paul Graham, Kutcher praised the schlep: “Opportunity looks like hard work,” he says.

Before he was on That 70s Show, he was slogging through jobs, he says: carrying shingles up a roof with his old man when he was 13, washing dishes at a restaurant, working at a grocery store deli, sweeping Cheerios dust off the floor of a factory. And he never had a gig he was “better than,” he says, in a decidedly un-Millennial show of humility.