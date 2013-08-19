The Cofounder Of WordPress On Using Publishing To Push Change

Sometimes the most generous acts come out of offering your work and yourself up to others. That’s exactly what Matt Mullenweg, co-founder of WordPress and founder of Automattic , did with WordPress, a blogging tool and content management system. What may very well be his greatest achievement is available for anyone to use and benefit from for free.

“I was much more concerned with getting something out in the world that I thought the world needed,” Mullenweg says of his blogging site, which recently celebrated it’s 10th anniversary.

While creating his own website, Mullenweg discovered open-source software that makes source code available for anyone to study, change, and distribute at no cost and for any purpose. Without Mullenweg’s ability to build upon what came before him through open source, WordPress may not exist today.

“It just seemed like good karma to make WordPress also open source, even though that doesn’t necessarily lend itself to business models, investing, and stuff like that,” Mullenweg says. “We’re all laying down bricks on the path for whatever comes afterward.”

And WordPress has been both a driver of innovation and the economy. Mullenweg estimates that other people have generated from $600 to $700 million worth of business by using WordPress. At Catchafire, our professional pro-bono talent takes advantage of the free services to help nonprofit organizations set up a splash page or site.

“I’m really good at making software for publishing,” Mullenweg says. “If I can leverage that skill I have which is unique in the world to help out other things that I care about, that’s really powerful.”





WordPress grew organically as people stumbled across it in the free online marketplace and it solved their problems, much as Mullenweg had worked on its original development. He got his first taste of collaborating to problem solve during high school when he volunteered at a local nonprofit which offered computer services. Most of the fix-it volunteers were young like Mullenweg, drawn both to the free pizza and the cross-section of problems. “There’s something very real about helping someone one-on-one,” he says.