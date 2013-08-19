EasyJet Not So Easy After All: Scenes (And Tweets) From A Customer Service Fail

It’s no secret that social media has redefined customer service . Companies now have the ability to measure real-time customer response to products and services and promote their successes. Oh, but what’s that? They’ve also lost the ability to hide their failures.

A very stern @EasyJet man takes our boarding passes, stamps them like so, and says, "See you later." Then we’re ejected from line. [3/15]

The following rant is: 1, a business lesson in terrible short-term thinking, and 2. why you should never fly @EasyJet . [1/15]

When Feifer and his wife approached the security line with one extra bag in tow, well . . . we’ll let the tweets do the talking:

Enter Fast Company Senior Editor Jason Feifer , who last Friday attempted to board a plane operated by British budget airline, easyJet.

Because everybody is on Twitter.

What's @EasyJet’s stamp? It prohibits us from stuffing our carry-ons into our baggage (which fit) and re-entering the line. [4/15] — Jason Feifer (@heyfeifer) August 16, 2013

Our mistake; we’re ok paying to check bags. But now @EasyJet’s mouth waters: It wants MORE. Its hunger is high, its shame low. [5/15] — Jason Feifer (@heyfeifer) August 16, 2013

We’re sent to Line 1, which processes our bags. Then to Line 2, to pay €50 per bag. Normal checked bags on @EasyJet are €30…[6/15] — Jason Feifer (@heyfeifer) August 16, 2013

but @EasyJet charges us more because we went toward security. This is a fee… ON A FEE. [7/15] — Jason Feifer (@heyfeifer) August 16, 2013

When we learn this, I say loudly, "@EasyJet designs this to fuck you over!" An employee nods. "It's true," she says. [8/15] — Jason Feifer (@heyfeifer) August 16, 2013