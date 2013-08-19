EasyJet Not So Easy After All: Scenes (And Tweets) From A Customer Service Fail

It’s no secret that social media has redefined customer service. Companies now have the ability to measure real-time customer response to products and services and promote their successes. Oh, but what’s that? They’ve also lost the ability to hide their failures.
Because everybody is on Twitter.
Enter Fast Company Senior Editor Jason Feifer, who last Friday attempted to board a plane operated by British budget airline, easyJet.
When Feifer and his wife approached the security line with one extra bag in tow, well . . . we’ll let the tweets do the talking:
The following rant is: 1, a business lesson in terrible short-term thinking, and 2. why you should never fly @EasyJet. [1/15]
— Jason Feifer (@heyfeifer) August 16, 2013
A very stern @EasyJet man takes our boarding passes, stamps them like so, and says, "See you later." Then we’re ejected from line. [3/15]
— Jason Feifer (@heyfeifer) August 16, 2013
(The @easyjet stamp) pic.twitter.com/4UmX2rt2A2
— Jason Feifer (@heyfeifer) August 16, 2013
What's @EasyJet’s stamp? It prohibits us from stuffing our carry-ons into our baggage (which fit) and re-entering the line. [4/15]
— Jason Feifer (@heyfeifer) August 16, 2013
Our mistake; we’re ok paying to check bags. But now @EasyJet’s mouth waters: It wants MORE. Its hunger is high, its shame low. [5/15]
— Jason Feifer (@heyfeifer) August 16, 2013
We’re sent to Line 1, which processes our bags. Then to Line 2, to pay €50 per bag. Normal checked bags on @EasyJet are €30…[6/15]
— Jason Feifer (@heyfeifer) August 16, 2013
but @EasyJet charges us more because we went toward security. This is a fee… ON A FEE. [7/15]
— Jason Feifer (@heyfeifer) August 16, 2013
When we learn this, I say loudly, "@EasyJet designs this to fuck you over!" An employee nods. "It's true," she says. [8/15]
— Jason Feifer (@heyfeifer) August 16, 2013
.@EasyJet’s employees matched our anger with their own. One: "EasyJet is the most, most, most shit airline. Everyone hates it." [9/15]
— Jason Feifer (@heyfeifer) August 16, 2013
EasyJet employee two: "Ask anyone who works here. We'd never fly @EasyJet." [10/15]
— Jason Feifer (@heyfeifer) August 16, 2013
EasyJet employee #3: "I would rather walk to Paris than take @EasyJet." [11/15]
— Jason Feifer (@heyfeifer) August 16, 2013
This began with our mistake—but it's a common one, and @EasyJet knows it. It's one trap (of many) @EasyJet knows people fall into. [12/15]
— Jason Feifer (@heyfeifer) August 16, 2013
The greatest business trick: boost revenue while customers feel like they get a deal. @Easyjet is the opposite—brute-force revenue. [13/15]
— Jason Feifer (@heyfeifer) August 16, 2013
Biz math: gain €100 in fees, ensure no repeat business from customer? Or earn €60 now, and more later? @Easyjet is too greedy. [14/15]
— Jason Feifer (@heyfeifer) August 16, 2013
Hey Jeff Bezos: Want another industry to bring long-term thinking to? @EasyJet is ripe for defeat. THAT'D be customer service. [15/15]
— Jason Feifer (@heyfeifer) August 16, 2013
@easyJet I just shared my issues publicly. If you'd like to refund me the fees, be in touch. Otherwise, you deserve no more of my time.
— Jason Feifer (@heyfeifer) August 16, 2013
This is hilarious! RT @easyJet: @heyfeifer Hi Jason.For any issues you'd like to share with us,send a DM.Thanks in advance,DB.
— Jason Feifer (@heyfeifer) August 16, 2013
As for getting that refund? easyJet unfollowed Feifer after his last tweet.
When asked for comment an easyJet representative said that they had read Feifer’s Twitter page, but were confused about the sequence of events that transpired in Berlin. We’ll update the post as we hear more.
[Image: Flickr user Christopher Doyle]