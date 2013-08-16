Steve Wozniak Isn’t A Fan Of Ashton Kutcher’s “Jobs”

The reviews are in for Jobs, the Steve Jobs biopic starring Ashton Kutcher as the Apple cofounder and CEO. In a post for Gizmodo , Steve Wozniak, Apple’s other cofounder, weighs in, saying he was entertained “but not greatly enough to recommend the movie.” He took issue with how some people and events were portrayed, mentioning a friend of his had referred to the film as “fiction.”

“I suspect a lot of what was wrong with the film came from Ashton’s own image of Jobs,” Wozniak wrote. He alludes to the quarrel between him and Kutcher, who has discounted Wozniak’s opinion because the cofounder is a consultant on a competing Steve Jobs biopic written by Aaron Sorkin. (Here’s Kutcher talking about how he prepared to play Jobs.)

“Either film would have paid me to consult, but the Jobs one already had a script written. I can’t take that creative leadership from someone else. And I was turned off by the Jobs script. But I still hoped for a great movie,” Wozniak wrote.

Critics have likewise been lukewarm toward Jobs. Bloomberg Businessweek‘s Sam Grobart laments, “Unfortunately, the key man in this movie is Kutcher, and this is where things fall a bit flat.” Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Times ran a headline with its review declaring “‘Jobs’ does not compute.”

[Image: Flickr user Daniel Novta]