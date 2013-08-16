Anti-Social Apps Will Help Us Avoid Our Friends

You’ve just been through a bad breakup. After a few days of sulking, you decide it would be best to get out of the house. So you head to your favorite bar, hoping that the comfortable, familiar surroundings will help lift your spirits. Just as you’re about to open the door, your phone buzzes in your pocket. “Warning,” an alert tells you, “your ex is inside.”

Most social discovery sites, like Foursquare or Highlight, are so eager to connect you with people that they can cross the line from useful to creepy. But what if these services are asking the wrong question? Like decimated reality aggregators, maybe social discovery shouldn’t just be about who you want to meet, but also about what you might want to avoid. That’s the premise behind three new apps that promise to help us stay away from uncomfortable people and situations.

In Jean-Paul Sartre’s 1944 play Huis Clos (“No Exit”), three sinners visit the existentialist version of the afterlife, where they must spend an eternity in a room with individuals they can’t even stand for five minutes. The play ends with the line “Hell is other people.” Scott Garner, a student at New York University’s Interactive Telecommunications Program, used Sartre’s quip as the inspiration for an app he calls Hell is Other People.

According to Garner, the app is “partially a commentary on my disdain for ‘social media’ and partially an exploration of my own difficulties with social anxiety.”





Using location-based networking site Foursquare, the app plots friend locations onto an “avoidance map” (powered by Google Maps) so that users can ensure that no one has any uncomfortable run-ins. The app even overlays green “safe distance” zones on the map to help users keep their distance in case someone changes location but forgets to check in.

Garner isn’t the only one thinking about using social networks to avoid people. At New York’s University of Rochester, a number of researchers, among them Adam Sadilek, created an app called Fount.in, which they claim can be used to forecast the future health of users with an astonishing 91% accuracy. In some ways, Fount.in is reminiscent of Google Flu Trends, except that instead of analyzing troves of long-term data to predict seasonal patterns, Sadilek and his colleagues work in real time, by analyzing users’ Twitter messages.

The challenge Sadilek’s team faces is turning tweets, which contain lots of noise and missing data, into signals about a user’s health. Even doctors are unlikely to tweet something as direct as, “I’ve just been diagnosed with influenza type A,” and the word “sick” can mean different things (“I’m sick with the flu” vs. “This band is sick!” vs. “That movie made me sick!”). In the same way that Google’s search algorithms can intelligently discern between “jobs” meaning “Steve Jobs” and “jobs” meaning “employment,” Sadilek and his colleagues employ natural language analysis to tease out the semantic nuances of our tweets and combine them with other users’ data to build a picture of regional health.