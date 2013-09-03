Hiatus Interruptus: Jon Stewart’s “Daily Show” Return And The Art Of Reentering Work

Jon Stewart will be back in the anchor chair tonight. The popular host of the Daily Show, who’s racked up more Emmy Awards than years he’s been at the helm–18 wins in 14 years– spent this summer directing Rosewater, his first feature film.

Clearly Stewart didn’t get the memo on the benefits of taking a mini sabbatical sans screens to enhance creativity. But you can hardly blame him for wanting to shake things up after such a long stretch in the same job.

His timing, in any case, was impeccable. Stewart’s penchant for political satire strikes the strongest chord with viewers in the run-up to a presidential race. Stepping away for a few months when there’s no election news to cover made good sense. The ratings bore this out, only taking a small dip over the past several weeks.

As a career move, sabbaticals are becoming more accepted by companies, from General Mills to Gawker, as studies prove that the breaks increase staff retention and contribute to higher future productivity.

Though Stewart is the famous face behind one of Comedy Central’s most recognized properties, even his return to the set won’t be as simple as having the interim host John Oliver slide over and cede the spotlight. As leadership consultant Abhay Padgaonkar points out: “Michael Jordan’s return from a long hiatus was triumphant, but the same can’t be said for Steve Jobs. His multiple absences were distracting and caused a tremendous amount of speculation and disruption.”

How successfully Stewart manages his comeback will be an object lesson for leaders in any industry, at any level. To tease out the issues involved, we polled some workplace experts to get their best advice on smoothing the transition back to work.

Manage the Message.

Thanks to a clever turn by the Daily Show’s writers, interim anchor John Oliver opened each show with an elaborately constructed excuse for Stewart’s absence. The challenge coming back will be to continue to manage the message of his sabbatical so the water cooler gossip doesn’t hold sway, says executive recruiter Charley Polachi.