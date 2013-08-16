Coke’s New Ads Claim It’s Part of a Healthy Lifestyle

With soda sales flattening, Coca-Cola has responded by launching a series of ads emphasizing Coke as part of a healthy lifestyle.

In a pair of video ads spotted by BuzzFeed, the beverage maker suggests Coke can contribute to balanced diets and active lifestyles. The ad below, “Grandpa,” compares a day in the life of a 1950s man and a modern man. At the end, it’s revealed the two are grandfather and grandson, but their lifestyles show significant differences, with the modern man moving less (driving instead of biking, taking the escalator instead of the stairs) and eating fewer healthy meals.

“The new Coca-Cola advert ‘Grandpa’ shows that the lifestyle enjoyed by our grandparents–moving more, eating well, taking it easy–can be beneficial,” the company says about the ad. “We’re committed to using our advertising to raise awareness of the importance of energy balance and helping people to make informed choices.”

Another ad that debuted this week, “Happiness is Movement,” uses animatronic puppets to connect Coke to exercise. The Harvard School of Public Health links consumption of sugary drinks as a contributor to skyrocketing obesity rates. In the U.S., two in three adults and one-third of children are overweight or obese, according to the school.

Coca-Cola has also released its “Life” brand, marketed as a new, healthy alternative to regular Coke (you’ll know it by the green bottles). But the Atlanta-based company isn’t just putting the focus on its sugary drinks. With diet drinks declining faster than regular sodas–Coke fell 1% while its diet counterpart dropped 3%–the beverage maker has kicked off a series of full-page print ads defending the safety of the artificial sweetener aspartame used in its zero-calorie products. The ads, which ran in USA TODAY in the Atlanta area and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution earlier this week, will hit the Chicago Tribune next week.

[Image: Flickr user Omer Wazir]