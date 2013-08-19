The Truth About Sleep, Science, And Productivity

What’s the perfect amount of sleep to keep batteries charged and stay productive?

How do I go to sleep the right way?

Both are common questions, but the answers aren’t as simple as they might seem.

The fabled story of the sleep-deprived genius who is recognized for their brilliance after years of work in the witching hour might not be that far off.

Legendary inventor Thomas Edison, for example, once referred to sleep as “a heritage to our cave days.” The likes of Nikola Tesla, Benjamin Franklin, Napoleon, and Leonardo Da Vinci were notorious for clocking in roughly four hours a night–or day, as many of them relied on cat naps instead. And a host of today’s business leaders follow suit.

But that’s not to say that they weren’t getting enough sleep. According to the Sleep Foundation, it’s just that: while four hours a night might seem an insanely low figure to you, every person is different.