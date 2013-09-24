The $10,000 Social Innovation Degree

Working to help others isn’t just altruistic, it’s a smart professional decision. The nonprofit sector employed about one out of 10 Americans in 2010, making it the third-largest labor force in America. Between 2000 and 2010, through two recessions the nonprofit sector grew at 2.1% annually, while for-profit jobs declined 0.6% per year.

While there are many educational opportunities in this field, there’s good reason to be cautious about spending too much money on an expensive degree if your focus is social entrepreneurship. Nonprofit professionals generally earn less than their counterparts in private enterprise.

About this series : What is your best, most direct, and customized route to gaining the skills, confidence, and connections needed in today’s business world without the time or cost of traditional education? To answer the question, Fast Company posed itself a challenge: Create an independent college degree equivalent for $10,000 or less.

Besides, according to a recent survey of social sector executives, real-world skills are more important than degrees in this field. “Skills are best learned in an immersive environment–i.e., in the country or context that is being studied,” said the leader of one charity. And another said, “I am no longer impressed by academic backgrounds or credentials, and I pay little attention to them.”

So what is the self-directed learning path for those whose passion is healing the environment, poverty, human rights, education, housing, health, international development, and more? Here are our picks.

A notable resource specific to this space is TechChange, which has held hundreds of in-person small-group workshops, combined with video-based and interactive delivery designed with some game mechanics, simulations-based group projects, and live video chat with instructors. These cover topics such as “mobiles for international development,” and “intrapreneurship–innovating from within.”

Their open courses draw an international audience of participants interested in social media and social change. They also create custom courses in partnership with organizations such as the United Nations, World Bank, USAID, UNICEF, Red Cross, U.S. State Department, training student leaders in Pakistan, civil society leaders in Sudan, or international aid workers.

Nick Martin, one of the founders of TechChange, saw a growing need in his field for continuing professional education. “We took dozens of online courses from all kinds of providers and found that most of them were pretty awful. So we set out to build a model that was more social, interactive, scalable, and suited to the needs of the social change community.”