Your Google Glass Will Integrate With Your Next Mercedes-Benz

Let’s say it once and for all: Wearing Google Glass makes people look ridiculous. With that said, it’s becoming apparent there are uses for the device–and cars might be the biggest use case study of all.

Mercedes-Benz just went public with its initial plans for Google Glass integration, and the results are fascinating. Using Glass’s built-in GPS capabilities, Mercedes is testing a functional door-to-door direction system that guides users to their destinations even after they park the car.

At a recent press event, Johann Jungwirth of Mercedes-Benz Research and Development North America demonstrated a few camera-ready Google Glass projects. According to Silicon Valley Business Journal‘s Lauren Hepler, Mercedes is working on “seamless” door-to-door transitions between pedestrian directions and in-car GPS systems via Glass headsets. Engineers at the automotive giant are still working on the project, which does not yet have a release date. Damon Lavrinc at Wired also notes the company’s R&D labs have access to multiple Google Glass headsets.

Also of interest from Mercedes: The company is working on a cloud computing platform to offer in-car infotainment services through iOS and Android. So those 2015 and 2016 luxury cars might get pretty interesting.

[Image: Mercedes-Benz]