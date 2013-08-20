The Direct Link Between Unlimited “Smileage” And A Happy, Successful Company

In a time when successful CEOs are almost as likely to drop out of college as they are to pursue an MBA or take their leadership strategies from a military playbook, it’s quite a thing to encounter one who’s literally done it all.

Amit Kleinberger has not only pursued alternative education and on-the-job leadership training, but is also a veteran of the Israeli military and a serial entrepreneur who launched a series of startups, including a chain of cellular phone equipment stores, a window and glass distribution company, and an assisted living facility –all before he turned 30.

Now 33, Kleinberger is sitting at the helm of Menchie’s, a company he’s shepherded from a single-location frozen yogurt business based in Los Angeles to a 300-unit global franchise operating in 33 states and nine countries. And he owes its continued success in large part to his overwhelming desire to make people smile.

Amit Kleinberger

Count Smiles, Not Beans.

All you cynics out there, keep reading. The brand has experienced explosive growth in the past five years, mirroring the frozen yogurt industry, which grew by an average of 3.7 percent per year to $760.1 million in annual sales, according to research from IbisWorld.

The urge to serve yourself swirls of tangy yogurt topped with a plethora of tasty treats nothwithstanding, Kleinberger maintains that, “The main reason is that customers don’t buy what you do: they buy why you do it.” So everyone at Menchies–all 4,000 employees (the 100-person staff at headquarters, plus franchisees)–is building the business by being dedicated to making each other and their customers happy.

For Kleinberger, it’s personal. While he was serving in the Israeli armed forces, Kleinberger was nearly killed when he was run over by a hijacked bus. He was only 20 years old at the time and doesn’t like to talk about it except to say, “It changed how I think.” The experience left an indelible scar in the form of wisdom. “Life is fragile and precious, and we need to be happy for every single day we get to enjoy.”

Hire a Cultural Fit, Just Don’t Crow About It

Obviously, you can’t put smiles on a spreadsheet, although Menchie’s loyalty program aims to make every grin count towards “Smileage.” Kleinberger insists that Menchie’s staff is made up of people who are naturally inclined to please. It takes as many as eight interviews over several months before a candidate is completely vetted to work at Menchie’s. Making people smile has to be in their DNA, he says. “I hire for attitude,” Kleinberger adds, “I develop their skills.”