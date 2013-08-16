The Grey Zone Of Gluten-Free Regulation

For beer executive Terry Michaelson and brewmaster Joe Casey, developing a delicious gluten-free beer wasn’t just business, it was personal. Michaelson had worked in beer for about a decade when he found out he had celiac disease in 2001. Casey, on the other hand, had spent his life perfecting IPAs and stouts that his celiac wife would never be able to try after her 2005 diagnosis.

A year ago, the two brought to market the gluten-free brand of beer Omission (under the umbrella of the Craft Brew Alliance, a small Portland-based conglomerate) and have quickly found distribution for their pale ale and lager in Canada, Europe and 48 U.S. states.

Twelve years ago, when I would find a ‘gluten-free’ product, it wouldn’t have gluten in it, but it would also taste like cardboard.

The only problem? The beer’s label can’t bear the phrase most relevant to its target market–“gluten-free”–even after the announcement by the Food and Drug Administration two weeks ago that the agency had crafted guidelines for gluten-free labeling.

According to the agency’s decision, any food product that contains less than 20 parts per million gluten can now adorn itself with the label “gluten-free,” even if it was made with gluten-containing ingredients, like wheat, which were processed to remove the gluten.

But what complicates matters for Omission is that unlike many gluten-free beers that are made from sorghum or honey, Omission’s base is the gluten-containing (and traditional) barley malt, which makes it a “malted beverage,” so that it falls under the regulation of the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB), not the FDA. (Omission’s gluten is removed from the barley through a propietary process that involves adding an enzyme to the beer.)

The result is that Omission tastes more like typical beer, according to Michaelson and Casey. “Twelve years ago, when I would find a ‘gluten-free’ product, it wouldn’t have gluten in it, but it would also taste like cardboard,” Michaelson says. But the problem is that the bottles, which read “crafted to remove gluten” can be confusing to gluten-free consumers who learn to scan a food item’s label the moment they encounter it on a store’s shelf. “When you look at a label and it says it includes malt, you’re trained to be concerned about that,” Michaelson says.

You may see some beers out in the marketplace that are labeled gluten-free and others that are not even though they actually are.

But Casey insists that their beer is just as free of gluten as ones that already bear the label “gluten-free.” “The FDA, until now, has allowed producers of sorghum and other kinds of alternative grains to claim ‘gluten-free’ on their labels without, really, no regulations at all,” he says. “You may see some beers out in the marketplace that are labeled gluten-free and others that are not even though they actually are.”