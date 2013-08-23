Sharing Experiences Online Makes It Easier To Deal With Cancer

Personal cancer blogs abound online. They can be heart-wrenching. They can be inspiring. Many offer comfort and hope to others with a diagnosis. Just look at Healthline’s list of the 24 Best Breast Cancer Health Blogs of 2013 : Nancy Stordahl explores the theme of loss on Nancy’s Point, ChemoBabe is “edgy and ever-ready for battle,” and Shari Linders shares her problem-solving outlook on “The Best Breast Cancer Ever.”

The instinct to be public about coping with a serious illness will become more common as the generation that grew up with blogging and social media ages, but for most cancer patients, starting a blog is still the exception, not the rule.

Is it generally a good idea for a cancer patient to chronicle their experiences online? The first study to examine this question in a controlled experiment suggests that yes, it is, and that maybe doctors should actually suggest it.

Annette Stanton, a researcher at UCLA’s Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center, got the idea for the study when she heard the story of a tech-savvy woman who helped her two sisters–both diagnosed with breast cancer a few years apart–learn to set up a website so they could share their experiences.

Stanton essentially did the same with a group of 44 breast cancer patients. She ran a short workshop teaching them how to use Project Connect Online, a web platform she set up for the purposes of the study, that allowed the women to customize similar sites and control privacy setting to make their updates only as public as they chose (for example, their sites wouldn’t show up in Google search).

After six months, she compared their mental health to a control group of patients who hadn’t created websites. Statistically, the women who wrote had fewer depressive symptoms, better moods, and a higher appreciation for life than those who didn’t, she found–a result that was especially pronounced for women who were undergoing active treatment at the time, she reported in the Journal of Clinical Oncology this month.