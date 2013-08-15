Can Humanitarian Gamers Really Save The World?

Back in 2010, a TED talk by gaming researcher Jane McGonigal estimated that the world played 3 billion hours of video games per week. Pioneering the concept of civic gaming, she went on to speculate that someday, we might spend so much time playing games that it would become useful to turn virtual questing into real-life problem solving. Only three years later, her wish may have come true thanks to the Internet Response League (IRL), which recently surfaced to call gamers to do their global civic duty.

One of the major questions McGonigal brought up in her TED talk was how to convince the most benevolent gamers to drop their virtual swords and participate in civic gaming. These players love joining in-game teams and helping to save the virtual world, but often shy away from participating in cooperative activities outside of games because they view real-world change as above their human abilities, and receive less rewarding feedback for their efforts.





According to Patrick Meier, a humanitarian and crisis tech innovator who first proposed IRL at the Metropolitan College of New York earlier this summer, the secret is to come to gamers where they spend their time, rather than asking them to leave the game world to participate. That’s why IRL’s first project is to develop a plug-in for World of Warcraft that will notify gamers in the virtual world when real-world disasters break out and ask for help.

To make tasks more palatable for volunteers, Meier plans to break down larger real-world challenges into a series of surmountable tasks that gamers can see immediate benefits from performing. In this case, responding to world disasters by sifting through tens of thousands of tweeted pictures and geotagging and organizing them by how much damage they show.

As Jon Brodkin at Slashdot points out, Meier has experimented with this kind of manual Twitter parsing before. Last December, he used the crowdfunding service CrowdFlower to process 13,000 tweets following Typhoon Pablo last December. For about $250, Meier employed an army of digital drones to tag tweet content (Damage? Urgent? Has location?), but at a slow rate of only 750 tweets per hour. Citing the $2.3 million raised by World of Warcraft players for Hurricane Sandy victims, Meier thinks that MMO players, when properly motivated to solve problems, can do better than crowdsourced contractors and people who simply donate money:

What you can also do is donate five minutes of your time, and that will be as important because what you’re doing with your time donation is you’re tagging crisis information that humanitarian organizations like the American Red Cross are going to use to gain better situational awareness with respect to the disaster, and allow them to operationally respond far quicker than they would otherwise be able to.





During a recent disaster, 65% of disaster-related tweets were useful, Meier said in a recent TEDxTraverseCity talk. Many tweets contained important photos and data attached or included. Using the new plug-in, gamers will be able to triage the photos into multiple categories (no/some/severe damage) and geotag them for first responders, a concept Meier described as “digital humanitarianism”:

But is reaching players in-game and narrowing the scope of the tasks enough to convince gamers to participate? Meier thinks that by rewarding digital humanitarianism with some basic in-game perks, he can convince gamers to start volunteering. Once they join, he hopes that the time investment that players put in becomes an emotional investment that keeps them coming back.