Confessions Of A Speed-Networking Virgin

Over the next five minutes, I’m expected to orchestrate a cohesive connection or idea for collaboration. Meanwhile, there’s a group organizer walking around making sure that I’m connecting with someone–no pressure!–and if not, they’ll step in and pitch a talking point to get us started. It’s a moderated play date for adults, the pace kept humming by a ringing bell at the five-minute mark.

My first speed-networking experience was daunting to say the least. When I enter a small conference room at the back of a Midtown Manhattan restaurant, two rings of chairs (an outer circle of six facing an inner circle of six) sit empty. Two guys dressed in ill-fitting suits walk in and take a plate of nachos. I choose the bar over small-talk, buy a glass of sangria, and sit down to mentally prepare myself. A few jerky arm movements in my direction and the moderator cuts into my thoughts and has my attention. “Hello! Come and get a name tag!”

I make it a foot out the door before she grabs me. Literally, takes my arm and slurs an apology for not getting to talk to me.

I meet the stares of the suited men (while they very obviously judge my backpack and flats) and slip over to the name-tag table. Ms. Moderator shares the stats and history of the hosting organization, and I quickly snag a seat inside the networking room. And I’m not alone–a woman clutching an empty wine glass makes her wobbly way to a seat across the room. I breathe a sigh of relief.

There is no better way to put your elevator pitch to the test than to throw yourself into a speed-networking event. Business classes and real-life experiences have taught you that first impressions are important. But I’m here to tell you that amplified five-minute, one-on-one first impressions are even more important, and most definitely more awkward.

My first conversation was with a cordial woman in the hotel business. Believe it or not, we made a connection. And then I made another one with the forensic accountant I met next. Connection after connection followed, and I realized the benefit of being a journalist in this environment.

My spirits had lifted and my stack of business cards had grown. The highlight of the night: an elderly man passing out business cards made from cookies, sprinkles and all. Speed-networking wasn’t nearly as intimidating as I had anticipated.