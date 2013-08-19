Top Investors On How To Turn A Cold Call Into A Hot Contact

Venture and angel investors, high-level executives, industry experts, and other well-connected individuals get inundated with requests to have their brains picked for the price of a latte. While we know there is a secret key to unlock the door to that in-person powwow, there are just as many hopefuls trying to wrestle a 15-minute call with a busy influencer because they live in another state–or halfway across the world.

Raising money is more difficult than marriage.

“Cold calling used to work 10 years ago,” Mukund Mohan tells Fast Company. Now on the advisory committee of Microsoft Ventures Accelerator, Mohan can remember when he was a hungry entrepreneur dialing up investors at such esteemed firms as ICGE, Mayfield, Bessemer while standing outside of Disneyland. “This was before we had cell coverage everywhere,” Mohan explains, and before people didn’t think twice about taking a call from someone they had never met. That time at the happiest place on Earth, Mohan got lucky scoring face time and eventually funding for his startup. Now, he says, “People don’t like to talk to people until they’ve got some level of validation.”

You Can’t Live By Keywords and Hashtags Alone

“I think it is a terrible idea to take [or offer] money after just one phone call,” explains Mark Suster. The veteran of two startups who is now a partner at Upfront Ventures Suster believes a phone call can be a place to start a relationship. “Raising money is more difficult than marriage,” he says, “There’s no such thing as divorce with investment, and bad investors can be destructive.” So get off your butt and go do some homework.

“I get tweets all the time from people who say they would love to chat,” says Suster, “That’s lazy.” Ditto for sending a LinkedIn request with a note, likely when a profile gets recommended by an algorithm. Simply scouring social network profiles for keywords or hashtags, then leaving a boilerplate voice mail won’t do the trick. Suster advises researching who you want to meet, winnowing investors (or potential mentors) by the types of companies they’ve already worked with. “It’s very public information,” he says, “And your probability [of making a good connection] goes up 100 times.”

The Power of Second-Degree Connections

Unlike a lot of the venture firms in Silicon Valley, Artiman Ventures invests in health care and construction, among others that are typically located far from the tech hub of the Bay Area. Partner Tim Wilson is currently working on finalizing a deal with a company he first connected with over the phone.

The reason Wilson took the call? A second-degree connection. “I want to have my network help with introductions,” says Wilson, so he’s likely to take a call from someone he hasn’t met if they’ve been recommended by someone in his circle –even if he hasn’t worked with them, either. Though there are no guarantees he’ll ultimately get on the phone, Wilson says he will take the time to look at the bio of the person making the referral to make sure they are legitimately connected and get an executive summary to see if the space the company is trying to break into is of interest.