Inside Disney’s Plan To Win The Internet

Disney has treated its video games like accessories for a long time. Piggybacking on the marketing and creativity of its feature films, most have been treated like character lunch boxes and developed on short deadlines in order to match movie release dates.

The company’s latest title, Disney Infinity, however, signals a dramatic shift in the way Disney’s executives think about gaming. Infinity’s budget, the largest the company has ever allotted a game, is on par with a motion picture, and its development timeline–which includes a line of physical toy characters and accompanying mobile games–extended three years.

Disney has realized something important: The more time kids spend with digital screens, the more Disney competes not just with television and movie studios, but also technology companies such as Zynga and Facebook. And to do so effectively, Disney needs games.

Not necessarily console games, but the kind of games packed at the top of every app store’s charts, games that dominate time spent on mobile phones and are fueling growth in the gaming industry: the lightweight, free-to-play kind.

Disney Interactive Co-President John Pleasants–who took over at Disney’s games division after his social gaming company, Playdom, was acquired in 2010–has made it his mission to adjust the interactive division’s strategy accordingly. His goal is the same as his predecessors’ at Disney Interactive–to support the company’s movies and television characters. But it has two important additions. “While doing that, if we can create new IP [intellectual property], great,” he says. “If while doing that, we can build this digital network so that it has the same sort of leverage as a TV network, fantastic.”

Beginning with a single login across all Disney games, the “network” Pleasants envisions would include news feeds, profiles, a place to store badges or rewards, and a way to easily play against other fans. It looks more like your Facebook identity, which you can carry with you to multiple apps, than the game center on an iOS phone. “Think of a wrapper around the games that gives you incremental functionality,” he says.

Working toward this idea of a network, over the last two years, Pleasants has pulled resources out of console games and put them into mobile games, shutting down three of Disney’s five console game studios and shifting the focus of a fourth to mobile.