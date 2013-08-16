The Sticky Connection Between Smoking Pot And Being A Super Successful Entrepreneur

A combination of privilege, smarts, and risk-taking–with the potential for seriously high earnings.

That is according to a new paper from the National Bureau of Economic Research. The scholars Ross Levine and Yona Rubinstein combed though a major longitudinal survey of Americans born between 1957 and 1964 with check-ins in 1979 and 2010–in so doing, they confirmed some of the popular conceptions of entrepreneurs.

They score highly on a military intelligence test.

Entrepreneurs were more likely to engage in what the authors dubbed “illicit activities” in the days of their wild youth, with teenage pastimes like shoplifting, playing hooky, assault, drug dealing, and smoking marijuana.

“The combination of ‘smarts’ and ‘aggressive/illicit/risk-taking’ tendencies as a youth accounts for both entry into entrepreneurship and the comparative earnings of entrepreneurs,” the authors note.

As the Washington Post reports, a $100,000 increase in household income corresponds with a more than 50% increase in the chance of starting a company, perhaps because of seed capital.