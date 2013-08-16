The Quiet Power Of Silencing Your Phone

“Each time you get an email, it’s a small jolt, positive feedback that you’re an important person,” University of California neuroscientist Loren Frank tells CNN . “It’s a little bit of an addiction in that way.”

As a study of his found, smartphone users check their phones 34 times a day, with each check lasting less than 30 seconds and occurring within 10 minutes of each other.

What does this habit do to us? First, since we never get the chance to experience what we might call boredom, we never get the chance to make the associations that mark creativity. But the always-on-the-phone habit distracts us from more than our workflows–it takes away from our work relationships, too.

Let’s think about it this way: Emails often end up being surprisingly offensive because mediated messages lack the richness of signal that we get in real-life interactions, like tone of voice, body language, or eye contact.

So when you’re in a real-life interaction and checking your phone, what kind of signal does that send? Not one of investing in the person you’re talking to. But why is it so hard to keep our phones away when we’re in conversation?

As Evan Solomon writes on Medium, a lot of it has to do with urgency. Frank, the neuroscientist, observes that the buzz on your phone is a little signal of social validation, of feeling as though you’re in demand.

It follows, then, that to actually unplug from our phones, we need to realize that things really aren’t that urgent. Solomon explains: