Watch: App Turns Any Surface Into A Touchscreen

Ubi Interactive, one of 11 companies chosen to be part of Microsoft Kinect’s first accelerator group, is now taking orders for a piece of software that works with the 3-D Kinect sensor, a Windows 8 computer, and a regular overhead projector to turn any surface into a touchscreen.
For $149, the software supports only one touchpoint and a 45-inch display size. But for the $1,499 “Enterprise” version, you get a 100-inch display with 20 activated touchpoints that can recognize gestures like pinch, stretch, and swipe.
[Image: Flickr user Gezelle Rivera]