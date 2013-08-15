Apple Gears Up For The Video Discovery Wars

Conventional wisdom in the Hollywood-driven online video streaming market used to be that the platform with the most content wins. After all, we’re much more likely to sign up for a service that offers 10 of our favorite TV shows instead of just five of them. But as broader content deals start to even out the content discrepancies between services like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Instant Video, the “we have more stuff!” selling point is becoming increasingly unimportant.

So what’s the next war? Everyone’s talking about the new battle for exclusivity, original content production, where the platforms fund and produce their own shows without the help of big studios. But this war is different. Instead of competing to produce the most content, the platforms are competing to produce the most relevant content for their specific user base. Netflix’s directorial and casting decisions for House of Cards were famously based on data analysis of viewing habits, and Amazon’s pilot program lets users vote to fund their favorite new show.

This new battle for relevance shows an increasing understanding of how we watch video. Unlike music, most people don’t watch their favorite film or the last season of Lost over and over and over again for months on end. Eventually, we want to see new stuff–but given the massive amounts of content available on every service, we probably don’t know exactly what. The distinguishing factor in choosing an online video service could therefore come down to one important feature: discovery.

Discovery refers to a user’s ability to easily find new and interesting things to watch that are relevant to them. It’s that last part that’s most important. In a glut of content, we’ll quickly get sick of a video service that only shows us only seemingly random things to watch, no matter how much they show us. The suggestions and recommendations from the video service need to employ algorithms that are advanced enough to know something about us and make appropriate suggestions, just like a friend would.

Unfortunately, even on the current big three streaming video platforms (Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Instant), discovery isn’t there yet. I mean, have you actually looked at the suggestions in your Netflix queue? Discovery is where Internet search was in 1998: Looking through those suggestions is like clicking Google’s first “I’m Feeling Lucky” button and hoping for the best.

Don’t take my word for it. Netflix knows their recommendation system needs work, which is why the company is testing out Netflix Max, a content discovery engine disguised as a mini-game that I’ve written about before. The underdog in the fight, Amazon’s Instant Video platform, also understands how important discovery is, and they aren’t sitting still. Just this past week, the company won an Emmy award for its work on personalized recommendation engines for video discovery.

If you aren’t convinced yet that discovery is the next battle for online video supremacy, how about the news yesterday that Apple bought a little company called Matcha.tv (a company most people had never heard of). We don’t usually think about Apple as being in the same market as Netflix, but remember that Tim Cook and others at Apple have said time and time again that the company is very interested in the TV sector, but they aren’t going to enter it until they feel they have something worthwhile to contribute.