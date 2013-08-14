Skip the Store: Grocery-Delivery Service Blue Apron Expands To The West

Fresh off closing a $5 million round, Blue Apron, a grocery-delivery startup, announced it is expanding to 10 states in the West, reaching 39 states in total. The series B round, which brings the total amount raised to $8 million, was led by Bessemer Venture Partners. The startup tells Fast Company the capital will be used for expansion, hiring, and marketing.

Blue Apron delivers three meals’ worth of groceries to its subscribers each week. Shipped in an insulated box, the ingredients are perfectly portioned for the recipes that are included. The healthy meals, which have 500 to 700 calories per serving, are crafted by cofounder and chef Matthew Wadiak, who began his culinary career in the Bay Area. The service says it sources local and seasonal food from suppliers with sustainable practices when possible.





Based in Richmond, Calif., the 30,000-square-foot West Coast facility will double as a distribution center and office. The service, which costs $10 per meal per person, will begin deliveries in California, Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Nevada, Utah, Arizona, Colorado, Wyoming, and New Mexico next week.

[Images: Blue Apron]