Here’s What Business Travel Will Look Like In 2014

After spending the better part of a week at one of the business travel industry’s largest and most influential events, the Global Business Travel Association’s 2013 convention, it is strikingly clear that the lines between personal and business travel have completely blurred.

It is in the corporate travel manager’s DNA to invest wisely and make sure travelers are safe and accounted for when they are away from the office. That will always be priority number one. But in recent years, consumer travel technology has pulled companies in a new direction by creating demand for shinier toys to better navigate airports, hotel lobbies, foreign countries, and the like. These tools have made travel easier for employees in their personal lives and now they’re insisting on similar technologies when on the road for work. It was plain to see while walking the convention floor at GBTA that we’ve reached a tipping point this year now that there are technologies that can deliver on both fronts.

Those that are leading the way in bridging that divide have embraced the concept of consumerization by creating technology with a similar look and feel to popular consumer technology but with back-end technology that addresses corporate needs.

One trend that was abundantly clear this year was that the race to address the goals of both the business traveler and the corporate travel manager has put business travel tools in a new technology class.

The Business Travel Youth Movement

Millennials now make up 35% of the workforce, a figure that is expected to double by 2020. No shocker there, but what is perhaps surprising is how quickly the baby boomer generation has started to behave like Millennials in how they interact with social and mobile technologies. According to a GlobalWebIndex study, the 55-64 age bracket on Twitter is the fastest growing demographic, with 79% growth since 2012. On Facebook and Google+, the fastest growing demographic is the 45-54 age bracket, growing at 46% and 56% respectively. The average age of today’s social gamer is 39 years old, a nod to how popular games like Candy Crush and Angry Birds are with all age groups.

With these demographics, our industry is experiencing what you might call a “youth movement.” Certainly, it is being driven by the Millennials and Gen X-ers, but older generations are sitting shotgun, having become more comfortable with technology in their personal lives. Regardless of age, the next-generation business travelers have different expectations when it comes to the travel tools they use today.