What Entrepreneurs Can Learn From The Bustle Backlash

Bryan Goldberg, founder of sports website The Bleacher Report, announced Tuesday that Time Warner Investments and Social+Capital Partnerships have given him $6.5 million in venture capital to fund a new “feminist” content website, Bustle.com.

In the process of making the announcement on tech blog PandoDaily, Goldberg managed to offend just about every woman in new media, with his statements that the market for women readers was “underserved” despite dozens of successful sites in the same category. The piece occasioned one of those delightful pile-ons that happen when a bunch of witty people connect with a story that pushes their buttons.

Bustle Homepage

While embarrassing for Bustle, the episode at least provides a useful guide for entrepreneurs. Here are some suggestions for what to do when launching a new business:

Writing on Slate, Amanda Hess pointed out that the field for women’s websites is a bit more crowded than Goldberg may have realized.

“When we launched Bleacher Report, we competed with some outstanding websites, including ESPN.com. There is no such titan within the women’s publishing landscape. There isn’t even a SportsIllustrated or FoxSports.” Indeed: Besides Cafemom.com, People.com, UsMagazine.com, BabyCenter.com, WomensForum.com, HollywoodLife.com, StyleBistro.com, EW.com, FanPop.com, Jezebel.com, RealSimple.com, Beauty.com, Oprah.com, YourTango.com, MarthaStewart.com, Celebuzz.com, Prevention.com, and PopSugar.com, no website targeting a primarily female audience pulls more monthly traffic than FoxSports.com.”

Elizabeth Spiers, the cofounder of Gawker, put it more bluntly in a piece on Flavorwire:

For fuck’s sake, Goldberg, read some goddamned women’s sites. Talk to some advertisers who actually target women. Talk to some women!

When I asked Kate Ward, the managing editor of Bustle, what the site had to differentiate itself from the universe of both general interest and women-focused sites out there, she said, “We’re a site that’s primarily written by women, directed to women or anyone interested in news, entertainment, fashion, lifestyle, politics, all sorts of topics… It’s a place you can find almost everything you need: News, politics, what’s going on in fashion, what books to read right now. So you know, we offer a ton of different things because women are people with varying interests. We’re trying to serve women the best way we can by recognizing that everyone is interested in a variety of things.”

So basically, they write about everything, because women like everything.