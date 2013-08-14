Because You’re Special

Although this post is mostly an obituary for his now-dead company, Barros offers up one critical insight that all founders can learn from:

In a society that wants more for less, we have come to believe that if we spend a dollar, we are entitled to greatness. Even if a customer only spent 20 hours earning money to buy your $200 product, they will compare their effort to the nine months you spent creating what they now hold in their hand. A difference in time people quickly forget.

Putting aside his obvious disappointment for a moment, this rings true about my own consumption decisions. I regularly agonize over relatively small online purchases–looking at alternatives, reading reviews, etc.–and almost never consider the work that went into making complex pieces of software or hardware. I suspect most consumers feel similarly that making a purchase requires a fairly significant effort on the part of the consumer, and don’t actively seek out the story behind the creation of each product.

Instead of being bitter about it, however, founders should use this insight to their advantage. It’s not a bad thing that consumers feel entitled to the best products with as little effort and money as possible. That’s capitalism at work, and it’s why good products tend to rise to the top while bad ones flounder.

So instead of complaining, why not try to leverage these habits? If users can’t be bothered to understand the work that went into your product, it’s probably because you’re not doing a good job connecting with them emotionally. Some of the successful companies that Barros mentions, including Apple, succeed by instilling their customers with powerful feelings about their products. And instead of comparing the work that goes into building a product with the work that goes into purchasing or using it, focus on making it easier for the consumer to buy, install, and use.

Just as it’s up to the creator to build a valuable product, it’s up to the creator to convince users to care about it. If you don’t have users, what’s the point of creating at all? — Gabe Stein

This story of a failed product is ultimately the same story as the decline of publishing or the devaluation of music, or the soon-to-be sob story of television. Usually, only the creators understand the true value of their creation, which is why it’s important to innovate not only on the product itself, but the way in which users consume and pay for it.

An outcome that has driven consumers to expect greatness at an even faster rate than we can create it. Leaving many people to falsely wonder, have we stopped innovating?

Think about Lytro, the camera which allows focal points to be set after a picture has been taken. How can something so innovative and technologically advanced be reviewed by a blog, given a simple number score, and then be judged in an instant? Consumers have been trained to focus on the short-term value, rather than invest in an idea. This can be discouraging for the inventor or entrepreneur. In the long run, however, defending something you are passionate about should be encouraging, not defeating. In the end, the ability to rise above these roadblocks will separate those who succeed from those who don’t. — Tyler Hayes