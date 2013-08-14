Who Needs Batteries? These Sensors Run On Cellular Signals

Batteries: Who needs ’em? Using a technology called ambient backscattering, researchers at the University of Washington have created self-powering sensors that don’t need to be charged up or attached to a battery. Instead, the experimental sensors actually power themselves off of cellular phone transmissions.

“We can repurpose wireless signals that are already around us into both a source of power and a communication medium,” University of Washington professor Shyam Gollakota said in a statement. “It’s hopefully going to have applications in a number of areas including wearable computing, smart homes, and self-sustaining sensor networks.”

While the technology works and is currently legal under FCC guidelines, there is a catch. As readers on Hacker News are discussing, the experimental technique is likely to anger mobile carriers and television broadcasters concerned about unauthorized use of their signals (and, of course, the liability concerns that result from that). So get cracking, future tech lawyers: We need a couple of case studies for these.

[Image: University of Washington]