People Really Love The Canary Smart Home Security Device

Imagine you’re out with friends and you get a text: “Looks like there’s movement in your home. Are you expecting anyone?” That’s the goal of Canary , a smart home security device that communicates with your smartphone. Canary will learn the rhythms and patterns of your home and alert your smartphone if it detects anything amiss–from an intruder to a fire. It can sense movement, temperature changes, vibrations, and air quality.





When we featured its creators, Chris Rill, Adam Sager, and Jon Troutman, as contenders for Fast Company’s Most Creative People a few weeks ago, Canary had raised $160,000 on Indiegogo. Now, it has skyrocketed past its $100,000 fundraising goal to over $1.2 million and counting.

One reason for its success is the simplicity of plugging in a small, elegant home security device equipped with sensors, an HD camera, and a microphone instead of installing a complex network of cameras and keypads to keep your home safe.

Early adopters who contribute $199 or more to the Indiegogo campaign in the next 13 days will receive a Canary device by May 2014.

