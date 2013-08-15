Voices in Your Head: How Google Glass Lets a Half-Deaf Person Hear

The technologists , early adopters , and so-called “explorers” who got their hands on the first pairs of Google Glass have been describing the moment they slide on the odd-looking headset for the first time with a kind of evangelical fervor.

Few have conveyed the power of the device, though, with the kind of personal insight offered by David Trahan, a senior strategist for global digital marketing and technology agency MRY.

Trahan–whose job involves using customer insights to create digital experiences for clients–is deaf in his right ear. Little did he know when he was invited to be a Google Glass Explorer that the device would let him hear in a way he hadn’t before.

Trahan recently trekked over to Google’s office in Chelsea Market for a Glass demonstration. While there, a Google employee made a passing reference to how the bone conduction audio technology that’s part of Glass makes it possible for someone who’s deaf to hear sounds emitted by the device.

Trahan said he was shocked and nearly moved to tears.

“The first thing I did was Google something,” Trahan told Fast Company. “I used the voice command and said, ‘OK Glass, Google…’ and then had to immediately think of something to look up. I have this weird love for banana-flavored things, so ‘banana’ was the first thing that came to mind. ‘OK Glass, Google banana.’

“For the whole night, I just Googled stuff and called people and just listened to the sounds.” It’s worth noting that the Glass didn’t make Trahan hear all sounds, only those broadcast (video, audio) by the device itself.