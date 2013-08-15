Can You Tell How Dangerous A Neighborhood Is From Just A Picture?

In 1921, a young Swiss psychiatrist named Hermann Rorschach wrote a book called Psychodiagnostik containing 10 inkblot images he used to gauge mental patients’ emotional processes. Based on how the patients interpreted random visual cues, administrators of the test believed they were granted windows into patients’ psyches. In 2013, MIT researchers are using a similar approach to learn about cities, but with something much more sophisticated than inkblots.

In 2010, César A. Hidalgo, a professor and director of the Macro Connections Research Group at MIT’s Media Lab, started building a web tool to collect a multi-dimensional range of information about people’s feelings toward certain city neighborhoods. Users compared one Google Street View image against another, answering questions like, “Which place looks more boring?” or “Which place looks wealthier?” The team sourced images from four cities–Boston and New York in the United States, and Linz and Salzburg in Austria–then quantified the results in a new paper published in the journal PLoS One last month. Overall, researchers identified more clusters of strongly positive and negative views about neighborhoods in the American cities–showing that “emotional inequality” of neighborhoods was uniquely higher in Boston and New York.

This map shows how safe people perceive New York neighborhoods to be, based on how they look.

Some of the highest contrast was found in Brooklyn and Queens, which you can see in the team’s new results in the maps here. Researchers measured some 2 million clicks based on perceptions of safety and class, and generally, perception matched up with incidence of violent crime and income.

Surprisingly, users of the web tool ranked one of the most recently gentrified neighborhoods in Brooklyn–Greenpoint–below East New York in both categories. In the last year alone, East New York’s number of major crimes more than tripled compared to Greenpoint, but users still ranked Greenpoint streets as feeling less safe. The same held true for perceptions of class, despite the fact that Greenpoint’s median household income (in 2010, the latest year data is available) is higher than the total New York average at $58,311, while the median household in East New York makes $34,295.

This map shows which neighborhoods look richer (dark blue):

Hidalgo notes that the people ranking the images likely did not live in New York, and could have thought they were looking at, say, Philadelphia or Baltimore. But the results also potentially highlight New York anomalies–like, for example, gentrifiers deliberately moving to industrial-looking neighborhoods and seeking out a ruinous aesthetic (that’s my personal hypothesis). Hidalgo, meanwhile, suggested it could mean that gentrification in some specific areas is a largely internal process, while the built environment remains relatively static (i.e. Bushwick, where rich people now live in old warehouses, but not the Williamsburg waterfront, where giant new condos have sprung up to house a new population).