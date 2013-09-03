5 Weird Fabrics That Could Cut Fashion’s Footprint

Try this on for size. Fabric makers produce about 400 billion square meters of material each year, or enough to cover the whole of California. Apparel makers churn out about 150 billion garments annually (almost enough to fill some fashionista’s wardrobe).

As you might imagine, the environmental impact of the industry isn’t great, between the water depletion and pollution, the clothes and shoes that clog landfills and incinerators, and so on. There’s clearly room for improvement in how we’re dressing ourselves.





All of this is why the latest challenge from Launch, a network founded by NASA, USAID, the U.S. Department of State, and Nike, is looking for a few good ideas. Following innovation contests in the areas of waste, energy, health and water, the group launched a competition earlier this year focused on the fabric supply chain. It recently narrowed the field to 20 entries, and asked for the public’s vote. What do you think?

CLOTHES FROM TEA AND MICROBES

U.K. fashion designer Suzanne Lee created Biocouture fabric. Appropriately for a Brit, her main ingredients are tea and sugar (that, and a few micro-organisms). Lee describes her mixture as a kind of “kombucha” that ferments away until it produces cellulosic threads. These eventually pile up on the surface, allowing Lee to harvest and dry the material. She can then sew the blameless fabric into any shape she wants, and even make things like chair covers.

ARTIFICIAL SILK FROM BEES AND ANTS