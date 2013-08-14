The Facebook App You’re Not Allowed To Use Unless You’re A Celeb

AllThingsD reports that Facebook is currently testing a mobile app that would let VIPs on Facebook more easily see what other users are saying about them and inject themselves into those public conversations.

Onboarding celebrities is becoming an increasingly important part of Facebook’s strategy as it continues to emphasize more public sharing on the network. To that end, Facebook has begun introducing features that are reminiscent of Twitter. In recent months, Facebook has introduced verified profiles for celebrities, hashtags for more easily searchable public content, and Trending Topics.

[Image: Flickr user photographerglen]