What Fear-Based Business Models Teach Us About User Motivation

Most of the major breakout tech products of the last year, including Instagram , Tumblr , and Snapchat , have struggled to answer an important question: Can they be profitable? There’s no question that these companies have incredibly engaging products. What we don’t know is whether they can turn those products into profitable companies.

We often read about these fast-growing companies with the mantra “product first, revenue later,” but there seem to be just as many companies that take a near polar opposite approach: revenue first, product never. In fact, the Internet has made it incredibly easy to build a company by taking advantage of customers, often with legally sound business practices. There’s an entire industry of exploitation that relies on fear and shame as motivators for business. Though we may not always agree with these companies in principle, their singular focus on revenue makes them interesting case studies for effectively monetizing a business.

If you’ve ever been arrested, even if it was for something juvenile like throwing eggs at cars, you may notice some unfortunate results when you Google your own name. Your goofy-faced, crazy-haired arrest photo has probably made its way to four or five mugshot directories, where it will live on in infamy online to tarnish your reputation forever. That is, unless you’re willing to pay three or four hundred dollars to have those sites take it down.

These mugshot websites are in the business of exploiting shame. Each day, they scrape thousands of publicly available mugshots from the Internet and upload them to their sites. This would be fairly benign if the photos weren’t easily discoverable, so these sites tend to put their product focus on search engine optimization. If they’ve gotten a hold of your mugshot, it will usually show up in the top five or six search results for your name.

It’s a perfectly legal practice (though there have been legal disputes this year) and, based on the number of competitors, I assume these sites are fairly lucrative. Why? Far from typical startups, which seek to solve problems, these sites have created a very real pain point for their “customers.” Not only is a mugshot embarrassing, but it has the potential to hurt job prospects, relationships, and other areas of a person’s life. Many people, already ashamed of what they’ve done, would rather pay up to clear their image than fight the potentially illegality of the sites.

Another exploitive enterprise, one that is definitely illegal and tends to hide in the abyss of Internet filth, is ransomware. Ransomware is a virus that manages to take control of your computer and demands that you pay a fee (a ransom) to the creator of the virus to unlock your computer.

A recent, particularly clever version of ransomware made the news last week when a man who had been viewing child pornography on his computer was interrupted by a ransomware virus. The virus preyed on his guilty conscience: A pop-up appeared on the screen, alleging that the FBI knew about his illicit activity and that he would face charges unless he opted to pay a fine.