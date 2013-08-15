The Right Way For Brands To Respond To PR Disasters They Didn’t Cause

I come to praise Apple, not to bury it.

Both of these relatively-obscure disgusting events were caused by rogue employees who were, rightfully, fired for violating company policies – but, thanks to social media, the disgusting acts went viral and couldn’t help but tarnish the brands to some extent. What can a brand do when its image is tarnished by others? Using Apple’s laudable actions as an outstanding example, here are what I believe to be the five most important Response Rules for brands to follow when handling a PR disaster not of their making: Response Rule #1: Tailor your reaction to the incident. Yes, companies love their policies and procedures – but every PR disaster is its own unique animal. There’s no one correct approach to addressing one, so be open to any and all solutions. Unfortunately, many companies now have robotic systems in place to handle any and all social media comments – which leads to unfortunate situations like Bank of America thanking a protestor for his help or Dominos treating a compliment like a complaint! Response Rule #2: Fast is better than slow – and dumb is unsafe at any speed. Because social media is such an explosive media, there must be a system in place to determine a response quickly – and overseen by a human with a brain to make sure that response is a smart one. Too often, a company will jump the gun and make a generic statement they end up regretting (such as Chipotle did in this instance). Make sure you know what’s involved before you jump into the fray.

Response Rule #3: Sometimes you should just keep your mouth shut. The Food Network’s superstar chef Paula Deen has had a rough year, due to ongoing allegations of racism – and the channel felt obliged to take her off the air. Deen’s many supporters, however, blanketed not only The Food Network’s Facebook page with tons of inflammatory comments, but also the pages of Deen’s many sponsors who had dropped her from their rosters. Anyone familiar with the violent rhetoric of Internet commentators understands why The Food Network responded to these posts…with no comment at all. It would have been a lose-lose proposition to do so – and smarter to wait until the controversy blew over. Response Rule #4: Go beyond what’s necessary when necessary. Apple creating their Takeback program was clearly many steps past what they needed to do – but it also clearly demonstrated their genuine concern to safeguard their customers against faulty third-party devices. When you go beyond the call of duty to rectify a situation, you show you actually care about those who buy from you. The pain reliever Tylenol wrote the book on this Response Rule back in 1982, when several of their pills were tampered with on supermarket shelves in Chicago – and ended up killing seven people. Johnson & Johnson, the Tylenol manufacturer, ended up recalling ALL Tylenol products from across the nation at a cost of over $100 million. In the process, they saved a threatened brand and earned plaudits for their extensive action. As The Washington Post put it at the time, “Johnson & Johnson has effectively demonstrated how a major business ought to handle a disaster.” Response Rule #5: Remember that someone else will soon take your place in the doghouse.

Earlier in this post, I recounted how a couple of eatery chains got caught off-guard by employees doing disgusting things to their food. Well, the same thing happened with Domino’s Pizza back in 2009 – and, as a matter of fact, here’s a montage of other recent fast food misdeeds that’s definitely not for the weak of stomach. The point is whatever has just happened to your brand as a result of someone else’s bad behavior is going to quickly pass – so do what you need to do and move on with your business. If you are truly innocent of misdeeds, the moment will quickly pass – and your success will continue. [Image: Flickr user Lali Masriera]