How Much Did This Hyperloop Lookalike Inspire Elon Musk?

About two weeks ago, Daryl Oster and five people from his company ET3 made the trip to 1 Rocket Road in Hawthorne, California, the headquarters of SpaceX. Its CEO and Chief Designer Elon Musk had invited the engineer and former stockbroker over for a chat. Musk was interested in Oster’s idea for an Evacuated Tube Transport (ETT) system that he said would let people travel from New York to L.A. in 45 minutes.

advertisement

advertisement

advertisement

So is Musk’s Hyperloop a licensed version of Oster’s design? Oster won’t say directly. Licensees “are in direct control of the release of their information on their projects. We leave all that to the licensee,” Oster says when pressed. Doesn’t that imply Musk is a licensee? “Like I said, the licensees that want their info to be public are in control of the release,” Oster says. He would neither confirm nor deny whether Musk or his designees licensed ET3’s design. But later, in describing his visit with Musk at SpaceX, Oster mentions combining the trip with a visit to “another licensee.” A little slip of the tongue? SpaceX has not responded to questions sent via email on Tuesday to a media address about when or if Musk licensed ET3’s design. A representative for Musk’s other company, Tesla Motors, has not responded to questions sent via email on Tuesday evening, either. On Narration And Innovation Even if he did license Oster’s ETT idea as the basis for the Hyperloop, Musk didn’t do anything wrong.

He’s precisely the kind of messenger that could make the idea take off, whether it’s fundamentally his or not.

advertisement

“There are two things going on here,” says Jonah Berger, a Wharton professor and author of the New York Times bestselling book Contagious: Why Things Catch On. “The first has a lot to do not with just what’s being said, but who’s saying it. If [Elon Musk] says ‘I’m going to build a high speed train from San Francisco to L.A., people are willing to listen not only because he’s an entrepreneur but because he’s disrupted a number of transportation related industries. Second, this is not an incremental change or innovation. It’s a remarkable extremely large innovation.” “He’s the right person to get attention of this idea right now, whether or not the idea will survive,” Berger says. If anything, the story drives home the importance of a narrative in the innovation equation. Musk knows how to tell a tale: about a beautifully designed car that needs no gas and asks you give up nothing in the way of luxury or power; about a fantastic space ship that not only lifts off but lands; about a people mover that is cheap, incredibly fast, produces more energy than it uses, and looks like something out of The Jetsons. And the world at large, and Silicon Valley VCs in particular, love a narrative. Narrative is how Spotify garners tens of millions in venture capital and a $3 billion valuation–not by positioning itself as a streaming music service but a movement to make music free. It’s how entrepreneurs like Leah Busque transformed her little idea for a business that would connect neighbors into TaskRabbit, a solution for employing the middle class. Facebook’s not an ad platform; it’s a tool for making the world a more “open and connected” place. Plus, as New York magazine writer Kevin Roose put it, Musk is making a political statement by positing Hyperloop as a cheaper, smarter, private business-lead alternative to the California High-Speed Rail Authority’s plan to build a 520-mile high speed train network linking San Francisco and Los Angeles. “I’m also very impressed that he’s had the courage to make a politically charged comment that there is a boondoggle,” Oster says of Musk. Part of his narrative involves playing the role of a “Libertarian Lite” agitator, as Roose writes, part of a Silicon Valley cabal tackling seemingly unsolvable problems with technology and innovation. Who is Elon Musk, if not John Galt? Oster might have pioneered the future of travel, but without someone like Musk to champion it, it’s just a big idea in a vacuum.

advertisement

Open Loop Oster’s design and Musk’s Hyperloop aren’t precisely the same. Ironically, Oster’s idea is more ambitious. He wants to connect the whole world via ETT, not just L.A. and San Francisco. He says five dozen people in five countries have licensed ETT for their own versions of the system. A dozen are in China, Oster says. “Our vision and our mission is global transportation taking place with one optimally designed diameter evacuated tube system that can move people and cargo,” he says. If Musk has a similar vision, “that’s very helpful, because it’s bringing awareness to what our consortium has been focused on for many, many years.” A day after Musk announced details of Hyperloop, Oster says he has 2,267 unanswered emails in his Priority Inbox. “Our growth has occurred invisibly,” he says, “but now it’s emerging.” It would be interesting to know whether Musk stumbled upon his Hyperloop idea after arriving at his own concept independently or whether he saw ET3 years ago, iterated on the idea, then sought to do right by Oster and avoid a dispute by licensing the similar design. What’s baffling is why Musk would say he only recently learned about ET3. However the Hyperloop idea materialized, though, Musk clearly thought it was important to have Oster in for a visit a couple of weeks ago, if Oster’s story is accurate. Buying the license wouldn’t have been a tough negotiation for Musk, either. Oster requires licensees to pay a one time-fee, and then a 6% royalty, but only if they use his design to make money. Until the Hyperloop was built, running, and charging people its $20 tickets, all Musk would need to do to start working would be to make the one-time payment for the license itself. How much does it cost to license ETT? $100.